Pet supplies, monetary donations being accepted for flooding victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following the recent flooding in parts of the area, local volunteer organizations have been out in full force, assisting humans and pets alike.

One of those organizations, the County Animal Response Team took to Facebook over the weekend to spread the word about what's needed to assist those impacted by the disasters.

Our CART team was called in to assist at last nights flooding incident and Latrobe in the Dorothy patch area of homes.... Posted by Westmoreland / Fayette / Allegheny County Animal Response Team on Saturday, August 6, 2022

"Our CART team was called in to assist at last night's flooding incident and Latrobe in the Dorothy patch area of homes," the Facebook post said. "We had a few members on the scene helping out the first responders with the animals and organizing people and pets. Then we had members at the Lloydsville Fire Department again helping to reunify people with their pets. We were able to provide pet supplies and food to anyone who needed it."

"We will continue to support any flood clients from this area with any pet needs they have. Any flood clients from this incident may request additional supplies by calling our Pet Pantry number at (724) 610-9768 (and please leave a message). We are also continuing to assist any flood clients in conjunction with the Red Cross at their current sheltering location in Greensburg," the statement added.

"Anyone wishing to donate supplies or pet food may message us if it's something larger for pick up, or you may drop off your donations at one of our donation bins located at Eastgate Giant Eagle by the exit door, at the Pet Market in Youngwood, and at Abie & Bimbos Pizza in Greensburg by the Paradise Fire Department."

For those wanting to send money to the organization, they listed an address as well.

"Monetary donations may be sent to 8355 Route 819, Greensburg, PA 15601. Please remember we are a 100% volunteer team and we are also 100% nonprofit. All donations go directly back to our clients."

The organization also reminded residents to stay prepared for future emergencies by offering more safety tips for pet owners.

"Please make sure that you are prepared for any emergencies with your pets. Have carriers and crates for them if possible. Make sure they have collars and leashes available. And try to have an emergency go bag with some food, medicines, and any other supplies they might need."