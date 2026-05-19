Tony Guy wins GOP primary for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District, CBS News projects

Tony Guy defeated Jesse James Vodvarka in the Republican primary for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Guy advances to face off against incumbent Democrat Rep. Chris Deluzio, who ran unopposed in the 2026 Pennsylvania primary election on Tuesday and is seeking his third term. Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District includes parts of northern, eastern and western Allegheny County, plus all of Beaver County.

Guy has been the Beaver County sheriff since 2016, while Vodvarka is a manager of a small family-owned business, according to his website.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

You can see the results of the primary below.