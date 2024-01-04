Officials confirm shooting at high school in Perry, Iowa; injuries unknown

PERRY, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa have responded to a shooting at a high school outside of Des Moines.

Dallas County officials confirm there has been a shooting at Perry High School. There is no word yet on injuries.

A news conference is set for 10 a.m. by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

KCCI reports that Thursday was the school's first day back after the holiday break. Classes are canceled for the day.

KCCI reported that a number of parents told them that students were being turned away when they arrived this morning. Parent Erica Jolliff said that her ninth-grade daughter was rushed from school grounds at 7:45 a.m. Jolliff said she was was still looking for her sixth-grade son Amir one hour after that.

"I just want to know that he's safe and OK," Jolliff said. "They won't tell me nothing."

First images from the scene coming in now. https://t.co/2ZpQc28Ndk pic.twitter.com/6Qn29Yy2Lq — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) January 4, 2024

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are monitoring the situation, adding "Agents from the FBI Omaha Des Moines resident agency are on the scene. We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation."

Perry is located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, with a population of about 8,000. The school district has about 1,800 total students, with about 575 in grades 9 through 12.

Details are limited, so check back for more.