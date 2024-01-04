Leaders react to Iowa school shooting: "The Perry community is strong"

PERRY, Iowa — Authorities said multiple people were injured in a shooting at a high school outside of Des Moines on Thursday.

The suspect is dead, CBS News has confirmed. They have not been publicly identified. The amount and extent of the injuries to others is unknown.

Leaders in Iowa and across the nation are responding to the latest instance of high-profile gun violence in the United States.

Gov. Kim Reynolds

"Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community," Reynolds said. "I have been in contact with law enforcement agencies & am continuing to monitor the situation. I will be joining their press conference today."

Reynolds is schedule to give her Condition of the State Address on Tuesday. She is in her second term as Iowa's governor.

President Joe Biden

A White House official says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the tragic shooting in Iowa and that the White House is in touch with the Iowa governor's office.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R—Iowa)

"[Today's] appalling violence at Perry HS is heartbreaking Barbara + I are grateful for quick response by school officials & law enforcement to protect students +restore safety," Grassley wrote on the social media site X. "The Perry community is strong & will band [together] thru hard time [I'm] here [to help] if [additional] fed resources needed."

Grassley has represented Iowa in the Senate since 1981.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R—Iowa)

"My team is in touch with officials in Dallas County about the heartbreaking situation at Perry High School," Ernst said. "Join us in praying for the safety and recovery of those involved. Thank you to law enforcement for the swift response."

Ernst first took office in 2015 and was a state legislator and auditor prior to that.

Rep. Zach Nunn (R—Iowa)

"As a parent and community member, I'm beyond angry. My heart, and my commitment to holding those accountable, is with the community of Perry. We have a duty to protect our children, families, and educators," Nunn said. "I remain in touch with first responders and local leaders in Perry, and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. We will not rest until there is full accountability for this heinous act of violence."

Nunn is in his first term in the House, having previously served as a state senator and state representative.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird

"I'm devastated by the senseless and horrific shooting at Perry High School this morning. As a mother, my heart aches for the families of all students and staff impacted," Bird said. "We thank the officers who acted swiftly and courageously to restore safety. And we will continue to work with law enforcement and first responders to offer our support and assistance. Our prayers go out to the students, the teachers, their families, and the entire Perry community."

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

"We pray for the victims of the tragic high school shooting in Perry, Iowa," Ramaswamy said. "I happened to be there today right after it happened, we canceled our event and converted it to a prayer & open conversation. Strikingly, the first two people who spoke to us each said they 'weren't surprised' & that it was just a matter of time before something like this happened. We have a psychological sickness at the core of our country right now."

Ramaswamy is one of several Republican presidential candidates campaigning in Iowa ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses later this month.