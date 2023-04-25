Watch CBS News
Pirates

Report: Pittsburgh Pirates, Bryan Reynolds agree to 8-year contract extension

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $106,750,000 contract extension, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The contract will overwrite Reynolds' current deal and will run through the 2030 season.

Reynolds, 28, has a .294 batting average, five home runs, 18 RBI, and three stolen bases through 22 games this season.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 11:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

