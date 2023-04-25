Report: Pittsburgh Pirates, Bryan Reynolds agree to 8-year contract extension
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $106,750,000 contract extension, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The contract will overwrite Reynolds' current deal and will run through the 2030 season.
Reynolds, 28, has a .294 batting average, five home runs, 18 RBI, and three stolen bases through 22 games this season.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.