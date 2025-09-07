Growing community anger on display at Dunbar vigil after missing 9-year-old found dead

Anger is growing within the community of Dunbar following the death of 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey, the girl who police say was killed by her foster mother.

Neighbors gathered at a park in Dunbar on Saturday evening for a second vigil in as many days for Eutesy, sharing both their grief and anger.

"That baby was failed," shouted one person in the crowd of hundreds. "Justice for Renesmay," shouted another.

Justice will be a long process, District Attorney Mike Auble shared, thanking the community for their patience in the days it has taken to make the multiple arrests.

"It's time to get angry," said vigil organizer Ebony Floyd. "Why didn't anybody notice? This is not something that happened overnight."

She specifically questioned how the neighbors hadn't noticed anything was wrong.

"Everybody failed that girl," she said. "Not just the system, not just her family. Everybody."

Multiple speakers reminded the crowd of the oft-repeated phrase "see something, say something."

Organizers also pushed for additional laws.

"We will acknowledge that all children have the right to safety, health, and well-being, regardless of the schooling environment. By implementing new law protection balances, we can bridge the gaps that allow these tragic situations to occur," one of the organizers shared.

Vigil remembers Renesmay

At the vigil, speakers shared why they loved Renesmay.

"[She was] a little girl who loved the colors pink and purple, but also loved unicorns, mermaids, and baby dolls," organizer Jessica Richter said,

She also loved strawberry ice cream, said Dunbar Council President Jason Bartholomai, who explained Renesmay loved to come to his shop for the treat.

"The child that I knew was beautiful and loving and kind, a fierce protector of her siblings, a beautiful soul," said another speaker.

The candles during the vigil, which included prayer, symbolized more than just a flame; they represented a profound connection to the past. It symbolized her spirit, their love, and shared resolve to push against the darkness, organizers said.

Bubbles filled the air at the vigil. Usually a plaything, on Saturday, organizers said they symbolized Renesmay's presence.

"May her soul be at peace and may her life forever shine in our hearts," organizers said.

Renesmay's brother remains in the hospital, Auble said.