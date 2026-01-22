Pittsburgh-area pharmacist says to refill prescriptions ahead of major winter snow storm

Usually, before a major storm, people race to pick up necessities like groceries, paper goods, and salt. But there's something else you don't want to forget: your medicine.

On Thursday, employees were hard at work at Spartan Pharmacy off Brownsville Road in Brentwood, making sure everyone had their medicine before the winter storm hit the region this weekend.

Stephanie Berard, of Carrick, was one of those customers who realized she better get her refill early, just in case.

"I needed it for next week, but who knows how long this snowstorm could last," Berard said.

Jodi Mitchell, CEO of the pharmacy, said things were starting to pick up at its three locations.

"It hasn't been too, too crazy yet, but we anticipate it getting a lot busier on Friday and Saturday," Mitchell said.

To prepare for that rush, the pharmacies are bringing in more staff for the next two days, but they don't want people to panic.

"We'll get you your medicine. Just give us a call. Give us a little time," Mitchell said.

Mitchell encourages people to have enough of their meds for at least 36 hours to get through next Tuesday and Wednesday, and to anticipate the pharmacies will be closed at least on Sunday.

"Our wholesalers have already sent us emails saying that they're expecting weather delays," Mitchell said.

If you lose power and have refrigerated medication, know that many will be OK for a short time at room temperature. To help, try to avoid opening the refrigerator and freezer doors, and the more items inside filling the space, the colder they'll stay.

"I would not put your refrigerated medications outside because you do not want them to freeze," Mitchell said.

If your power does go out and you're worried about your specific refrigerated medicine, it's best to call your doctor or pharmacist.