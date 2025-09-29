11-year-old Pittsburgh-area girl stabbed while shielding mom from knife-wielding dad, officials say

A Fayette County man is accused of stabbing his estranged wife and his 11-year-old daughter during a domestic violence attack over the weekend.

Police said the suspect, Richard Hall, ignored a protection-from-abuse order and stormed a home in Redstone Township, Fayette County, where his estranged wife and two kids were staying on Sunday.

Neighbors said they first heard a vehicle speeding down Park Street in Republic before hearing the sound of a back door being kicked in. Moments later, neighbors said they heard screams from inside the house.

Officials said Hall stabbed his estranged wife, his 11-year-old daughter and attacked his estranged wife's parents before stabbing himself. Hall faces a list of charges, including four counts of attempted homicide.

Prosecutors said it is a miracle no one died.

"The defendant, Richard Hall, who had been recently estranged from his wife, showed up at her parents' house, attacked her, attacked his 11-year-old daughter, and his wife's parents," Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said on Monday.

Court records reveal the 49-year-old suspect should not have been anywhere near the Redstone Township house, as the protection-from-abuse order was in place. But according to Aubele, that didn't stop him from allegedly breaking down the back door of his in-laws' home and attacking his family.

"She recently moved back in with her parents, and she took their 11- and 8-year-old children with her," Aubele said. "He showed up at the house."

Aubele said it seems like Hall had "some sort of conversation" with the woman, who Aubele said would not let him in the home.

"He physically broke a window door to get into the house and began attacking her with a knife," Aubele said.

The district attorney said it was the couple's 11-year-old daughter who stepped in front of her mother, shielding her from further attacks. She was stabbed in the process.

"That 11-year-old child saved her mother's life," Aubele said.

As investigators continue to build their case against Hall, a family and a neighborhood are left shaken by the violence that unfolded in the community.

"A horrible situation," Aubele said. "We're just glad everybody came out the way they did. He will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

As of Monday evening, Hall remained in the hospital with a self-inflicted stab wound. Once he's released, he'll be arraigned.