6 injured after stabbing in Redstone Township, Fayette County

Six people were injured in a stabbing incident in Redstone Township, Fayette County, authorities said on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release on Sunday that the six people were injured after a "domestic-related stabbing incident" on Park Street in Republic.

Authorities said troopers were called to the scene Sunday around 12:30 p.m. for the stabbing. At the scene, state police said they found that six people were involved in the "altercation."

Two people were flown to local hospitals for their injuries, state police said. Three other people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance for treatment. A sixth person was treated and released at the scene. The exact condition of those injured was not immediately known on Sunday evening.

"This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public," state police said in the news release.

No other information was released. It was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing. State police are investigating.