15-year-old catches record-breaking golden rainbow trout in West Virginia

A 15-year-old boy in West Virginia caught a record-breaking golden rainbow trout this week.

Hunter Rohr of Buckhannon landed a state record golden rainbow trout on Monday during the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources' annual Gold Rush event, the agency said in a news release. The 28-inch, 11.84-pound fish set a record for both length and weight, according to officials.

Hunter Rohr caught a 28.0-inch, 11.84-pound golden rainbow trout on April 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources)

Gerald Estep held the previous record for length after he reeled in a 27.5-inch golden rainbow trout in 1987 at Stonecoal Lake in Lewis County. Charles Lilly Jr. held the previous weight record after nabbing a 9.72-pound golden rainbow trout during the Gold Rush event in 2023 at Little Beaver Lake in Raleigh County.

Rohr caught the record-breaking fish on Monday in the Smoke Hole section of the South Branch of the Potomac River in Pendleton County, according to the news release. He used an egg sack on a 4-pound test line. WVDNR District 3 Fisheries Biologist Jim Walker certified the catch.

"We are proud to recognize Hunter's accomplishment," said Brett McMillion, director of the WVDNR. "His record-setting golden rainbow trout showcases the many fishing opportunities here in West Virginia and demonstrates the passion anglers of all ages bring to the sport."

The WVDNR is in charge of tracking records for the largest fish of each species by length and weight that are caught in state waters. Anglers 15 and older in West Virginia must have a fishing license.

What is a golden rainbow trout?

According to the WVDNR, the golden rainbow trout is "one of the most treasured fish" in the state. It is known for its bright yellow color, and the state stocks the fish in its streams and lakes.

"Getting a golden rainbow trout to bite is difficult, but when they do take the bait you'll be able to say you found gold in the hills of West Virginia," the WVDNR said.