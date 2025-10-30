Off and on rain expected in Pittsburgh on Thursday, damp and windy weather for Halloween

It's a good old-fashioned rain day today with light to moderate rain rolling through up until sundown. Rain totals should average between an inch to an inch and a half overall, with the highest totals coming for places in the Laurel Highlands and up along I-80 near Ohio.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

For most of the day, we will be dealing with just light to moderate rain, but for a couple of hours this afternoon, we should see some isolated storms with a rumble or two being heard on the leading edge of rain as it returns after a brief break.

Highs today should hit the low 50s, but it won't feel like it.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area - October 30, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Rain showers will keep things damp, and mix in fairly strong winds of 10-15 mph coming in out of the northeast, along with winds gusting up to 25mph, will make you wish you had added more layers if you don't plan accordingly. I have noon temperatures right at 50 degrees.

While the rain chance will remain into Friday, the chance for rain on Friday will be low.

Conditions expected for trick-or-treating on Halloween KDKA Weather Center

The best chance for rain will actually come from Lake Erie, with lake effect rain showers expected, but that will mostly impact places north of I-80. Trick-Or-Treat hours will likely see temperatures in the 40s with strong wind speeds of 15-20mph. It's going to be damp and a little slick due to wet leaves that will be all over the place. Parents will certainly be pushing even more for kids to stay on hard surfaces and not take the most direct and soggy paths in order to keep those costumes looking neat.

Looking ahead to the weekend, I have highs in the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday. I put in a tiny isolated rain chance both days. On Saturday, the rain chance comes from the potential for lake effect rain showers north of I-80.

Sunday's rain chance comes from a fast-moving potential mid-level low that will bring a chance for rain to places mainly south of I-70.

7-day forecast: October 30, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!