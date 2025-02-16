Rain switches to snow in the afternoon, high winds expected | First Alert Weather Day

Our weekend weather mess is expected to continue into the second half of the weekend with heavy rain, snow, and high winds expected today. So far, everything is going as forecasted with Pittsburgh International Airport already receiving over 1 inch of precipitation (melted snow plus rain) just before sunrise Sunday. An additional 0.5 inches - 0.75 inches will be possible through the remainder of the morning into the early afternoon hours. The axis of heavy rain has generally shifted from Pittsburgh, from points west and north, with a bit of a dry slot working into our southeast counties. This is important with regards to the river flooding potential, because with the heavier rain shifting more west and north, the flood risk on the Youghiogheny and Mon Rivers is trending down somewhat. Water rise is still expected today and tonight, but both of these rivers should stay slightly below minor flood stage.

Observed precipitation on Saturday: February 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Observed precipitation on Sunday: February 16, 2026. KDKA Weather Center

Outside of the low-end river flooding potential, we expect rapidly changing weather conditions today as a deepening low pressure moves our direction from the southwest. The low will likely pass directly over, or just to the southeast of Pittsburgh with areas east of the low briefly warming into the low-mid 50s between 9 a.m. until noon. Once the low pressure and its associated cold front move east, winds will pick up very quickly around noon to 1 p.m. followed by rapidly falling temperatures and a quick burst of heavy snow. The snow could be heavy in spots for a few hours between 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., then transition to snow showers this evening and overnight. Total snow accumulations for the second half of this system will range from 1-3 inches in the Pittsburgh metro northeast to Route 422 and I-80, 2-4 inches across our northwest counties, 3-6 inches in the Laurel Highlands with an isolated 6 or more inches being the amounts on higher peaks and westward facing slopes, and 1 inch or less over Southwest Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia. With rapidly falling temperatures and snowfall, roads could get slushy and slick quickly, so travelers should be advised to use caution this afternoon and evening.

Pittsburgh area forecast: February 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Second round snowfall forecast on Sunday: February 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

In addition to the snow, high winds are expected as well. Sustained winds are expected to reach 20mph - 35mph, with gusts of 35mph - 55mph across our region. The highest wind gusts and potential for damage and power outages will be in the peaks of the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Winds will continue into the early afternoon hours of Monday before diminishing by Monday evening.

Wind gusts on Sunday: February 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Behind Sunday night's system, well below average temperatures will settle in for the beginning of next week with highs in the low 20s and lows in the low teens to single digits. Another system is expected to move toward our region by Wednesday night into Thursday, with a chance for some light snow. Right now, the highest probabilities for accumulation will be generally across far Southwest Pennsylvania into Northern West Virginia. Dry air could be a limiting factor and cut down on accumulation potential on the northern end of this system, but track adjustments could change, so stay up to date with the forecasts for this upcoming week.

Potential for heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday: February 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The 7-Day Forecast: February 16, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

