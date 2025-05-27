Rain chances will move back into the Pittsburgh area this afternoon and evening

It's going to be another chilly day in the Pittsburgh area with rain chances moving back into the region this afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Chilly this week with rain moving in tonight and Wednesday

High temperatures today are expected to be below normal in the low 60s.

For the month so far, we are getting close to dipping below normal. Right now, we are only 1 degree above normal and with the temperatures for the rest of the month it looks like we could end below normal.

Now for precipitation this month, we are sitting very close to where we should be with just over 3".

Rain arrives south of I-80 this afternoon and then light showers overspread the region by late evening and tomorrow morning.

KDKA Weather Center

Wednesday you'll need the umbrella all day. Rain will be widespread with a few isolated heavy downpours but no threat of severe weather.

We finally see things shape up a bit by the end of the week with highs in the low 70s and a small chance of showers. We will have dry time and some sunshine to enjoy.

The warmer weather is back Sunday with highs in the low 70s for the first day of Meteorological Summer and the kick-off of hurricane season.

KDKA Weather Center

Right now, Monday looks spectacular with a high of 80 and mostly sunny.

June is trending above normal for the first week!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photo