Rain chances return tonight for the Pittsburgh area

Rain chances will be returning to the forecast tonight for the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: Today is the last 6 a.m. or later sunrise until July 10th. Tomorrow starts our annual 52 day stretch of dawns before 6 a.m.

We may see a little sunshine right at the start of the day, but skies will turn overcast by 9 this morning with the rest of the day seeing overcast skies. Highs today will hit the upper 60s. Yesterday we hit 67° for a high and today we will be near there again.

KDKA Weather Center

I have noon temperatures in the mid-60s.

Rain chances creep back into our area this afternoon and evening. With the dry air mass in place right now (dew points in the low 40s and 30s) you aren't likely to see anything other than a sprinkle before 7p tonight. Model data has our first real rain arriving as early as 7p tonight in Pittsburgh (6p for Wheeling). Once the rain arrives though, the rain chance will continue through at least Thursday. I do think we will see periods of an hour or two with no rain before rain moves in again as wave after wave pushes through. I am expecting rain totals of at least an inch with some seeing closer to 2 inches of rain for the entirety of Wednesday and Thursday.

The good news is that this is a large time period, but still river and creek flooding should be expected. Some of the earlier waves will also bring a flash flood risk.

Wednesday highs should hit the mid to upper 60s with rain falling through a big portion of your day. Morning temperatures will only dip to the low 50s. Rain will continue on Thursday, but coverage won't be as high as what we see on Wednesday. Highs will be way down though as I have us only hitting 58 degrees now for the daily high. Brrrr. Friday will see an isolated rain chance with highs just hitting the mid-50s. It'll be the coolest day of the week.

Your holiday weekend will see a little warm-up with highs near 60 on Saturday and Sunday highs hitting the upper 60s.

KDKA Weather Center

Memorial Day should see highs near 70 degrees with afternoon rain expected to roll in.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos