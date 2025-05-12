Rain chances return to the forecast for the Pittsburgh area this afternoon

Rain chances are returning to the forecast this afternoon for the Pittsburgh area.

Aware: There's a chance for rain every day over the next week

I hope you got your yard in order with rain chances returning today and sticking around for the week. At this point, it's too early to pinpoint any one day for severe weather being possible, but I am watching the time period between late Thursday and Saturday for the potential.

Clouds began to roll in late yesterday with our next system, a broad area of low pressure moving our way from the south. Our best chance to see rain from this system will be late afternoon to the evening hours. Right now, it appears rain will continue overnight for places in the Laurel Highlands to the east, but should come to an end for most places here in KDKA Country. There continues to be a wide spread when it comes to model data on what we should expect here, but I think Pittsburgh should expect to see more than a tenth of an inch but less than a quarter inch. Places south of I-70 will see slightly higher totals, averaging just over a quarter of an inch, and places north of I-80 may not even see 5-hundredths of an inch of rain from start to finish.

Everyone will be dry through 2 p.m. this afternoon, and that gives us a big part of our day to enjoy pleasant weather. I have highs hitting the mid to low 80s today, the second 80-degree day in a row. Morning temperatures are comfy and in the mid to upper 50s. I have noon temperatures already at 80 degrees with high cloud cover thickening as moisture moves in ahead of the most unstable air. A few rumbles should be expected this afternoon along the leading edge of the system with rain cells moving due north.

With us directly under the Gulf low, Tuesday highs will dip to the mid to low 70s. Most of the day is looking dry with the best chance for rain coming from the Laurel Highlands to the east. Morning temperatures will be up near 60, though. Rain chances tick up on Wednesday with highs hitting the mid-70s.

If we are going to see severe weather this week, the time period of late Thursday through Saturday is when it would happen.

At this time, confidence in timing is so low it would be a bit early to try and say a specific day for severe weather, but we will watch and keep you up to date all week long on when and where to expect severe weather.

