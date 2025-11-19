Pittsburgh's weather is going to be cool and dry until rain chances return on Friday

The rain is out of here, and the rest of the day will be dry. It'll be damp but warmer with highs near, but I think just shy of 50°.

Before we get into the forecast, a couple of things to chat about, including yesterday's rain totals, which were almost exactly what we thought they'd look like, with Pittsburgh seeing right at half an inch of rain and places south of I-70 seeing closer to an inch of rain.

Today's sunset is also at 5 p.m. and will be the last 5 p.m. or later sunset through the end of December.. It always happens at this time of the year, but I always find it interesting.

Average high temperatures also dip today to 49 degrees. The next time we will see the average temperature back at 50 degrees or above will be on March 18th.

High temperatures on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Back to your forecast, the rest of today will be dry with near-average afternoon highs. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 47°. Noon temperatures will be in the mid to low 40s. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy, with the thickest cloud cover happening south of I-70. Winds will be out of the north at less than 5mph all day long.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, Thursday will look very similar to today, with a low cloud deck (fog) happening in the morning.

Friday highs may hit 60 degrees, but I will keep us in the mid to upper 50s for highs for now. Our next rain chance is set to arrive on Friday after sunset, with rain sticking around through Saturday morning.

Rain totals in Pittsburgh won't be more than a quarter of an inch based on the best data right now. Places to the south will have the best chance of seeing rain.

Once the rain is out of here on Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend should be dry with pleasant afternoons. Both days will see highs in the low 50s.

7-day forecast: November 19, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

