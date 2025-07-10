Few areas in Pittsburgh will see rain on Thursday, but showers loom this weekend

We started the day off with some fog around in spots, with the thickest fog showing up south of I-70, where they saw decent amounts of rain yesterday. The fog has burned off and has left us with bountiful sunshine for a couple of hours.

I expect this afternoon will be a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Most folks will be dry today with just an isolated storm chance this afternoon. With weak upper-level winds, though, any storms that develop will be in no hurry, potentially dropping upwards of a quarter inch of rain on a place in a relatively short amount of time.

Besides that, highs today will return to the 80s after we failed to hit 80 degrees yesterday.

I mentioned on Pittsburgh Today Live yesterday that we may fail to do just that due to the stubborn cloud cover. It was actually a mix of thick clouds and rain sticking around into the afternoon that was just enough for us to not hit the 80s. The Pittsburgh airport only reported a trace amount of rain yesterday.

There were some impressive rain totals south of I-70, though. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, expect isolated rain chances on both Friday and Saturday.

I have Sunday's rain chance at scattered right now, but that may get bumped up to widespread as we get closer. At this point, it looks like our next cold front will nose into and stall out on Sunday.

This should lead to a higher area seeing rain. Sunday rains could be here all day long, limiting severe weather chances and keeping high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Friday highs should hit the upper 80s, and we have a shot to hit 90 degrees on Saturday. I think we will be just shy of 90 in Pittsburgh.

Next week is looking pretty hot with most days seeing highs up near 90 degrees. I only have us hitting 90 degrees once, on Wednesday.

