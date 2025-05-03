Pittsburgh will see periods of rain and thunderstorms through the weekend

Storms that turned severe yesterday afternoon and last night have moved out with lingering showers and clouds continuing this morning. A cold front has moved into the region, stalled out just to the northwest of Pittsburgh, and extended southwest along the Ohio River Valley.

This stalled boundary, plus an upper-level disturbance that will eventually cut itself off from the jet stream, will be the focal points and triggers for multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms over the next few days.

Severe weather through the weekend and into next week KDKA Weather Center

There will be a lull in the most widespread rain and thunderstorms from roughly sunrise to noon Saturday, but scattered showers will be possible along with mostly cloudy skies. A disturbance moving around the cutoff low out to the west will move in after noon and lead to more widespread rain and thunderstorms this afternoon. There is a potential for an isolated strong to severe storm southeast of the Pittsburgh metro area into the Laurel Highlands, especially southeast of the stalled out boundary.

High temperatures and rain chances on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 out of 5 risk in place today. The main threats would be small hail and gusty winds, although a tornado spin-up cannot be ruled out. General rain showers and storms are expected from late evening into Sunday morning before a little dry wave moves in around mid-morning Sunday, which will allow a break for the marathon runners in town.

Rain coverage throughout the weekend KDKA Weather Center

However, with the slow-moving and pesky upper-level low in close proximity, additional scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening. If we see any clearing and surface temperatures heat up sufficiently, there will also be a low severe storm risk Sunday afternoon after 3 p.m. to around 10 p.m. with gusty winds and hail being the main threats. This same pattern will be on repeat for Monday with dry conditions in the morning, then thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Tuesday will trend to be an overcast day as the upper-level low and its saturated column of air move overhead.

This system finally appears to lift out of the region by Wednesday afternoon, but models are already hinting at the potential of another shortwave moving in by Thursday that will bring another round of showers, followed by cooler air.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

