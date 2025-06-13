Rain and storm chances return to the Pittsburgh area with flooding possible

Rain chances return to the area today, with flooding overnight tonight being the biggest concern at this point.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

This morning should be dry, with scattered rain chances starting as soon as 1 p.m. More widespread rain is set to arrive around sunset, with rain continuing through the overnight hours. Flash flood guidance shows flash flooding possible with just over an inch and a half of rain falling over a six-hour time period.

When we could see rain, and how much we could be in for KDKA Weather Center

Certainly possible tonight.

Three-hour guidance shows similar numbers needed for flash flooding, with one-hour guidance showing around an inch and a quarter of rain needed. When it comes to folks outside, including many out in Oakmont for the US Open, there's a good chance that you are dry through at least 5 this afternoon.

Rain chances do look to be highest north of Pittsburgh before then. The Open and other events may be impacted by lightning being too close. I know the PGA has a team of meteorologists on it and will be ready to issue early warnings to ensure everyone's safety.

Areas where we could see excessive rain on Friday KDKA Weather Center

Rain could also have an impact on high temperatures today. Yesterday we hit 85° for the high. I see temperatures very close to that today. I am forecasting a high of 84° in Pittsburgh.

If we catch a stray scattered storm at the right time, though our highs may be lower than that.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on Friday KDKA Weather Center

No matter what, it is going to be humid. Dew points are in the low to mid-60s, and that's where they will remain through at least Monday.

That puts the comfort level in the poor range for today and the entire weekend.

Looking at the rest of the weekend, a weak boundary will remain draped over us through Monday. Where the boundary goes, rain chances will follow. At this point, it appears the boundary will remain over I-80 for most of the weekend, but at times will push as far south as I-70.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s, but it will remain humid. I'd suggest keeping the A/C units on.

7-day forecast: June 13, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!