Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League names rookie of the year award "The Sidney Crosby Trophy"

QUEBEC (KDKA) - Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is no stranger to hardware. In his career, he's won the Hart Memorial Trophy twice as league MVP, the Rocket Richard as the league's leading goal-scorer twice, and the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading point-scorer twice.

He's also won the Stanley Cup three times and been named the playoff MVP twice, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Now, he will have a trophy named in his honor.

From lifting the trophy, to having it named after him. Sidney Crosby will forever be associated with the #QMJHL Rookie of the Year award! 🙌@oceanicrimouski | @penguins pic.twitter.com/FQK8lQj2US — QMJHL (@QMJHL) February 11, 2025

The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League announced that they will be naming their Rookie of the Year trophy The Sidney Crosby Trophy.

Crosby was the first-overall pick in the 2003 QMJHL Entry Draft and played two seasons with the Rimouski Oceanic scoring 120 goals, 183 assists, and 303 points in just 120 games.

"Some of my fondest memories of hockey come from my time in the QMJHL playing for the Océanic. It is an absolute honor to have the League's Rookie of the Year Trophy named after me", Crosby said when he learned of the honor.

Prior to making the decision to name the trophy after Crosby, the award didn't have an official name and the league's committee made a unanimous decision to name it the Sidney Crosby Trophy.

Crosby's legend is well-known and well-documented. Drafted by the Penguins first-overall in the 2005 draft he's gone on to win three Stanley Cup championships, multiple MVP awards, scoring titles, and now sits ninth all-time in points with 1,654 and 19th all-time in goals with 609. He is also tied with Penguins' legend Jaromir Jagr for fifth all-time in Stanley Cup Playoff points with 201.