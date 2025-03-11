Aaron Rodgers or someone else? Steelers fans sound off on the quarterback vacancy

Being in the midst of Aaron Rodgers' watch 2025, KDKA went to the spot where many people will have an opinion on it, the Strip District.

The Steelers have entered the QB carousel once again. In 2022 and 2023, we saw Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, but that was scrapped. Last year Justin Fields and Russ Wilson.

So now Aaron Rodgers?

"I have mixed feelings about it," Tim Piett said.

"Not another old guy," John Zahner said.

"I've got mixed feelings there," Pete Williams said.

Not exactly rolling out the welcome wagon for the former NFL MVP. This QB comes with more baggage than an incoming flight to Pittsburgh International, some argue.

"There's a slight possibility that he can return to his old form or 3-4 years ago and light it up," Williams said.

"He tells it the way he thinks it should be, I just hope there is no conflict between him and the coaches," Piett said.

Rodgers has expressed his admiration of Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin with Pittsburgh area native Pat McAfee.

"I like the way he speaks about his team. I like the way he goes about his business. I like his confidence," he said on a previous show with McAfee

At this point, some fans feel it's time to stop being the retirement home for quarterbacks and start building for the future.

"A younger guy who can get away from the pass rush. Not another old guy," Zahner said.

Who will be playing under center this year, who knows at this point. No matter what, Steelers Nation should have no shortage of storylines once again this season.