Puppy zipped in suitcase almost ready for adoption at Pittsburgh rescue

A puppy is being cared for by the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in Homewood after police said his owner zipped him inside a suitcase on Christmas Day.

When you see him, you would never know how his little life got started. The little white dog loves to play and has quickly become a favorite at HARP.

However, nearly two weeks ago, Pittsburgh police said his owner, 56-year-old Jayme White, zipped him inside a suitcase she was carrying on Christmas Day. They said a witness told them she was yelling at the dog and hit it several times before putting it in the bag.

(Photo: KDKA)

Now White is facing several charges, including animal neglect and public drunkenness.

HARP executive director Dan Cody said animal control brought them the puppy the next morning.

"When the dog arrived, he was in relatively good condition, given the circumstances," Cody said.

They couldn't find any signs of physical abuse.

"He was a little bit shy, but he very quickly warmed up," Cody said.

They believe he's about two and a half months old now, and expect he'll be a large breed. Most importantly, they said he's completely healthy.

"He's just so energetic and loving," Cody said.

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office told KDKA that White has surrendered custody of the animal to the rescue, so once he's neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, he should be up for adoption in the coming days.

"We'll find a great home for him," Cody said.

While the circumstances remain unclear, Cody hopes this case serves as a reminder that owning a pet comes with a great responsibility.

"If you do know someone who is struggling or needs help, we are a place where you can come for resources," Cody said.

White is now out of jail after a judge ruled she get a mental health evaluation. Her preliminary hearing is set for April.