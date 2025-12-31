Pittsburgh woman accused of zipping puppy inside a suitcase

A Pittsburgh woman has been arrested and is facing charges after police say she zipped a puppy inside a suitcase on Christmas Day.

Police said that officers were called to the city's North Side after receiving a report of a woman who was beating a puppy.

Officers said when they arrived in the area, a man told them they saw a woman, later identified as Jayme White, yelling at her dog and zipping it inside a suitcase she was carrying.

Pittsburgh Police say a woman has been charged with animal neglect and is accused of zipping a puppy inside of a suitcase. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

Police said they confronted White, who admitting to having a puppy inside the suitcase.

Investigators said that a witness told them White hit the dog several times before putting it inside the suitcase.

White was arrested and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. She is facing several charges including animal neglect and public drunkenness.