PTL Savor Summer Cocktails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is shaking us some summertime cocktails for our PTL Savor Summer party!

Summer Cobbler Smash

 Ingredients 

•              ½ oz Crown Royal Peach

•              ¾ oz Gran Gala

•              ½ oz lime juice

•              ¼ blackberry preserves

•              Blackberries, for garnish

Directions

1.            Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. 

2.            Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. 

3.            Garnish with blackberries.

*Cocktail provided by Crown Royal

 Strawberry Sparkle 

 Ingredients 

•              3 ½ oz Verdi Sparkletini Strawberry Spumante

•              ½ oz strawberry puree 

•              Strawberry slice, for garnish 

•              Mint sprig, for garnish 

Directions

1.            Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a flute glass half filled with ice. 

2.            Garnish with strawberry slice and mint sprig.

Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise

 Ingredients

•              1 oz Parrot Bay Coconut Rum 

•              2 oz pineapple juice

•              1 oz dark rum

•              Pineapple wedge, for garnish

•              Mint sprig, for garnish 

Directions

1.            Combine first two ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice.

2.            Float dark rum on top. 

3.            Garnish with pineapple wedge and mint sprig.

Blueberry Lemon Sipper

 Ingredients 

•              4 oz Barefoot Fruitscato Blueberry Wine 

•              2 oz lemonade

•              1 oz pomegranate juice 

•              8 fresh blueberries, for garnish 

•              Sugar, for garnish

•              Lemon wheel, for garnish

 Directions 

1.            Rim a martini glass with sugar and add blueberries; set aside.

2.            Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice. 

3.            Shake and strain into prepared glass. 

4.            Garnish with lemon wheel.

**Please Drink Responsibly. 

First published on August 4, 2022 / 9:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

