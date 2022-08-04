PTL Savor Summer Cocktails
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is shaking us some summertime cocktails for our PTL Savor Summer party!
Summer Cobbler Smash
Ingredients
• ½ oz Crown Royal Peach
• ¾ oz Gran Gala
• ½ oz lime juice
• ¼ blackberry preserves
• Blackberries, for garnish
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
3. Garnish with blackberries.
*Cocktail provided by Crown Royal
Strawberry Sparkle
Ingredients
• 3 ½ oz Verdi Sparkletini Strawberry Spumante
• ½ oz strawberry puree
• Strawberry slice, for garnish
• Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a flute glass half filled with ice.
2. Garnish with strawberry slice and mint sprig.
Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise
Ingredients
• 1 oz Parrot Bay Coconut Rum
• 2 oz pineapple juice
• 1 oz dark rum
• Pineapple wedge, for garnish
• Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions
1. Combine first two ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice.
2. Float dark rum on top.
3. Garnish with pineapple wedge and mint sprig.
Blueberry Lemon Sipper
Ingredients
• 4 oz Barefoot Fruitscato Blueberry Wine
• 2 oz lemonade
• 1 oz pomegranate juice
• 8 fresh blueberries, for garnish
• Sugar, for garnish
• Lemon wheel, for garnish
Directions
1. Rim a martini glass with sugar and add blueberries; set aside.
2. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.
3. Shake and strain into prepared glass.
4. Garnish with lemon wheel.
**Please Drink Responsibly.
