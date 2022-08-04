PTL Savor Summer Cocktails

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is shaking us some summertime cocktails for our PTL Savor Summer party!

Summer Cobbler Smash

Ingredients

• ½ oz Crown Royal Peach

• ¾ oz Gran Gala

• ½ oz lime juice

• ¼ blackberry preserves

• Blackberries, for garnish

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.

2. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

3. Garnish with blackberries.

*Cocktail provided by Crown Royal

Strawberry Sparkle

Ingredients

• 3 ½ oz Verdi Sparkletini Strawberry Spumante

• ½ oz strawberry puree

• Strawberry slice, for garnish

• Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a flute glass half filled with ice.

2. Garnish with strawberry slice and mint sprig.

Parrot Bay Tropical Paradise

Ingredients

• 1 oz Parrot Bay Coconut Rum

• 2 oz pineapple juice

• 1 oz dark rum

• Pineapple wedge, for garnish

• Mint sprig, for garnish

Directions

1. Combine first two ingredients in a rocks glass filled with ice.

2. Float dark rum on top.

3. Garnish with pineapple wedge and mint sprig.

Blueberry Lemon Sipper

Ingredients

• 4 oz Barefoot Fruitscato Blueberry Wine

• 2 oz lemonade

• 1 oz pomegranate juice

• 8 fresh blueberries, for garnish

• Sugar, for garnish

• Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions

1. Rim a martini glass with sugar and add blueberries; set aside.

2. Combine all ingredients, except for garnishes, in a shaker filled with ice.

3. Shake and strain into prepared glass.

4. Garnish with lemon wheel.

**Please Drink Responsibly.