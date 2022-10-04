PTL Links: October 4, 2022
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics
- Potomac Bakery
- Buffalo Exchange
- Dr. Lori | YouTube
- Katie's Custom Crochets
- Quantum Theater presents "Idaspe"
- Battle of Homestead
- Giant Eagle | Market District
- Cooking Corner Recipe: Pork Loin with Grilled Pears
- PTL ❤️ PGH Gateway Clipper Cruise to benefit the KDKA-TV Turkey Fun
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.