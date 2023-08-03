PTL Links: August 3, 2023
Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topic
- Beyonce-inspired Cocktails from Table Magazine
- Moraine State Park Regatta
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits
- "The Sound Inside" from Barebones Productions
- Little Penguins Program
PTL Weekend Guide
- Flood City Music Festival
- "Joe Turner's Come and Gone" by Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company
- "Am I The Jagoff" at Arcade Comedy Theater
- Pittsburgh Magazine
Pittsburgh Today Live on Social Media
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.