Proud About Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh comedian honoring his roots in Hollywood

Joe Kwaczala is not afraid to tell the world he's from Pittsburgh. As a comedian finding success in Los Angeles, he doesn't forget where he came from. He incorporates his upbringing and the culture of Pittsburgh into his comedy sets. Finding ways for people who aren't from the 'Burgh to understand the Yinzer accent and way of life.

He delivers comedy by making it multi-media; bringing it to life through different forms like singing, performing an instrument and incorporating video elements into his stand-up routines.

He grew up in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, attending improv shows on the Waterfront. Kwaczala was very tenacious, waiting almost 10 years for his first break after moving to Chicago and then landing in Los Angeles.

He spent summers paying his dues doing open mics throughout Pittsburgh. He believes those years working hard in the difficult comedy scene helped him develop content and learn from his failures, having his "spirit forged in Pittsburgh."

He says he did it through "hard work and a little bit of luck. I was able to make a career and have a special on Comedy Central. On that special, I have a chunk about Pittsburgh having that very distinct accent."

He didn't think performing Pittsburghese to audiences would be well received, but noticed it worked everywhere. Kwaczala says, "I think it worked because that accent alone in a vacuum has comedic value inherent in it. I've also noticed it's an accent a lot of people can't do unless they're from the area."

On his 30th birthday, he had been pursuing comedy for almost a decade and was feeling a little hopeless, wondering if anything would change. However, on that particular day, Comedy Central called him to say they wanted to pick him for a special comedy festival and the rest was history.

Kwaczala is a great example of not giving up on your dreams and persevering when things get hard. He says it's a joy meeting other Pittsburghers out on the road, "when I meet someone from Pittsburgh their eyes light up, and my eyes light up too."

Be sure to catch Kwaczala on the Dec. 27 headlining Club Cafe in the South Side.