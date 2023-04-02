Prominent politicians appear around Pennsylvania on Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Prominent politicians made stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

President Biden made an unexpected trip to Philadelphia.

President Biden's motorcade traveled to the University of Pennsylvania for the president to attend his granddaughter's senior art show. Maisey Biden's artwork was on display at the Addams Gallery. She is the daughter of the president's youngest son, Hunter.

And a potential presidential hopeful made his way to the south-central part of Pennsylvania.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent part of his Saturday in Camp Hill, just west of Harrisburg. He spoke at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference, which featured former Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway.

While there, the Republican touted his new book and attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for indicting former President Donald Trump.

"So, now he turns around, purely for political purposes, and indicts a former president on misdemeanor offenses that they're straining to try to convert into felonies. That is when you know that the law has been weaponized for political purposes," DeSantis said.

Desantis is still considering a presidential run in 2024.

He'd likely go head-to-head with the presumed front-runner, former President Trump.