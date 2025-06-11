Pressed Italian Ciabatta Sandwich recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is back with another great recipe perfect for a summer party or picnic! She's showing Katie O'Malley how to make pressed Italian ciabatta sandwiches.

Pressed Italian Ciabatta Sandwich

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

3 medium red bell peppers – roasted – blackened skin removed

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons warm water

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 loaf ciabatta (1 pound, about 6 inches wide)

½ cup prepared black-olive paste

4 ounces fresh goat cheese

8 ounces marinated artichoke hearts, drained

6 ounces prosciutto, thinly sliced

4 ounces spicy salami, thinly sliced

2 cups loosely packed mixed fresh herbs, such as basil, cilantro, or parsley

Directions:

Grill peppers; cool and remove skins, then slice: Heat grill to (or a grill pan over) high, or preheat broiler. Cook peppers (on a rimmed baking sheet, if using broiler), turning frequently so all sides cook evenly, until completely charred, 10 minutes. Remove from heat, transfer peppers to a bowl, and cover with plastic. Set aside until skins loosen and peppers are cool enough to handle, about 15 minutes. Using your hands, rub off charred skin, rinsing your hands frequently under cold running water. Pat peppers dry. Slice peppers in half, remove seeds and stems, and cut flesh into 1-inch-wide strips.

Make vinaigrette:

In a medium bowl, combine Dijon and vinegar. Gradually whisk in oil, followed by water. Season to taste with salt and pepper; set aside.

Slice bread crosswise and remove interior Slice bread horizontally and scoop out soft interior—reserve it for another use.

Assemble sandwich:

Spread olive paste on bottom crust, then add peppers. Crumble goat cheese on top of peppers. Arrange artichokes over goat cheese. Drizzle half the vinaigrette (about 1/4 cup) on top. Arrange prosciutto and salami over artichokes. Scatter herbs over meats. Drizzle remaining vinaigrette (1/4 cup) over inside of top crust, then place top crust on sandwich.

Press sandwich:

Wrap sandwich tightly with plastic. Set a weight, such as a brick or large cast-iron skillet, on top at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.

Slice and serve: When ready to serve, remove weights and plastic wrap and slice sandwich horizontally into 6 pieces



