Pregnant 20-year-old Pennsylvania woman killed in crash after driver falls asleep, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pregnant 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, after the driver of the vehicle fell asleep, authorities said.

Nadia Startzman died in the crash on Sept. 8 around 12:30 p.m. on Newville Road after the 19-year-old driver allegedly fell asleep, crashing the vehicle into a utility pole, CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported on Tuesday.

The TV station reported that before hitting the utility pole, the driver veered off the road and lost control. The impact of hitting the utility pole spun the vehicle around and ejected the 20-year-old Startzman through the side window and into the road.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

WHP-TV reported that Startzman was 17 weeks pregnant. Police are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed in connection with the crash as of Tuesday.