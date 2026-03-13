Power outages across Pittsburgh area surpass 200,000 as high winds batter region

High winds are battering the Pittsburgh area, leaving more than 200,000 homes without power on Friday evening.

A high wind warning is in place for much of the Pittsburgh region until midnight, with the southernmost counties under a wind advisory. Wind gusts up to 60 mph aren't out of the question, causing the potential for widespread power outages.

Duquesne Light power outages

Duquesne Light, which covers parts of Allegheny and Beaver counties, was reporting more than 143,000 homes without power as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

An alert on Duquesne Light's website reads, "Due to the high winds that are impacting our area, we have extra crews to ensure we can safely respond to outages as quickly as possible. Because of potentially hazardous conditions, some response times may be delayed during the event."

First Energy power outages

First Energy was reporting more than 73,000 power outages in the Pittsburgh area as of 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The counties hardest hit include Allegheny, Butler, Mercer and Washington.

High winds cause damage across Pittsburgh

Reports of damage are coming in from across the area. Several roads are closed because of downed trees and power lines. In Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, a tree fell on a home on Ingham Street.