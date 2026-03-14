Photos show wind damage after Pittsburgh area hit by powerful gusts

Powerful winds are hitting the Pittsburgh area on Friday night, causing widespread damage and power outages.

Most of southwestern Pennsylvania is under a high wind warning until midnight on Saturday, with the National Weather Service saying wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible.

KDKA crews have seen damage across Allegheny County, including trees on homes in Pittsburgh and Green Tree Borough. However, Allegheny County was not the only area to take a hit, as damage reports were pervasive across the region.

Authorities advise people to avoid unnecessary travel and touching downed power lines. Power crews are expected to be out throughout the night responding to calls.

"Staying off the roads helps emergency crews and power companies do their work safely and efficiently," the Allegheny County Police Department posted to Facebook.

National Weather Service Pittsburgh said wind gusts of 59 mph were recorded Friday at Allegheny County Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport.

Here are some of the photos of the wind damage from Friday night.

A house on First Street in Verona was damaged by high winds on March 13, 2026. (Photo Credit: Verona police)

A tree fell on a home in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood on March 13, 2026. (Photo Credit: KDKA)