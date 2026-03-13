Western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area are under a wind advisory for Friday

A wind advisory has been issued for the Pittsburgh area with strong wind gusts possible throughout the day and night on Friday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory that takes effect at 8 a.m. on Friday and remains in place through midnight.

Southwest winds of 15 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour are expected throughout the region with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour expected throughout the region.

The advisory area includes all of western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio, and the West Virginia panhandle.

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects," the NWS said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

With strong winds expected throughout the region, Duquesne Light says it's prepared for the weather conditions to have an impact on electrical impact and potential power outages.

Duquesne Light says it has increased staffing so that crews can respond to any outages as quickly as possible.

"Because of possible hazardous conditions, some response times may be delayed during the weather events," Duquesne Light said.

With strong winds expected, Duquesne Light is encouraging customers to be prepared for potential outages by keeping cell phones and electronics charged and by keeping supplies like water, first aid supplies, and flashlights in an emergency kit.