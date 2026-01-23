Will the winter storm in Pittsburgh bring power outages? Here's what to know.

Ahead of a massive winter storm, power companies are not expecting widespread outages across the Pittsburgh area, but said they'll be prepared just in case.

Based on Friday's forecast and projections, power companies are set to call on additional resources to prepare for the storm that could dump at least 8 inches of snow across most areas.

"This looks like it's going to be a lighter, more powdery snow, so not as much weight on our lines or tree branches that could take lines down," said Matt Neistein, director of communications for Duquesne Light Company. "We're staffing out fully for the weekend, and that's across multiple teams. So, property services, our field teams, mechanics in the garage to maintain our fleet, so we'll have all the resources we need in terms of employees, boots on the ground, ready for whatever may come this weekend."

Neistein is advising residents to take a few simple steps ahead of the storm in preparation for any outages.

"Things we recommend include powering up all of your devices, medical devices, cell phones, laptops, anything you might need during that time. Have an emergency kit available just in case with things like nonperishable food, water, medication, a flashlight," Neistein said.

The Red Cross suggests that an emergency kit should include two weeks of supplies, including backup batteries for things like a flashlight. The Greensburg fire chief reminds people to use portable charging devices safely.

"Just never leave them unattended. Don't leave them in places you can't see or wrapping them up in sheets in your bed, things like that, because they are faulty, too," Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell said.

If power is lost and an alternate heat source is needed, Bell said to never leave it unattended and make sure there's enough ventilation.

"The best thing you can do is get something like a small heater, propane source, well-vented, things that can vent outside through a window, things like that, so you don't get the fumes and everything from like a propane or gas heater or something like that that you're utilizing," Bell said.

Neistein said residents should also have a backup place to find warmth in the case of an outage.

The American Red Cross is reminding people to have emergency supplies in their vehicle, like a blanket, boots and a first aid kit.

The Public Utility Commission also wants to remind people to assume downed power lines are energized.

"Safety is the number one priority for us, for the public, for our customers. We want to make sure everybody stays safe during an event like this, so a little bit of patience is always appreciated," Neistein said.

As freezing temperatures are expected this weekend into next week, Neistein reminds people to check on their neighbors.

"We're the city of neighbors. Please check on your elderly or vulnerable neighbors and loved ones, in case they might need additional assistance at a time like this," Neistein said.