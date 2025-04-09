Pork Carnitas and Crispy Red Potatoes Recipe | Cooking with Chef Janet

Chef Janet Loughran is helping us meal prep for a busy week. This recipe for pork carnitas is a great way to get started!

Pork Carnitas

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4 lb pork butt, boneless

1 1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

2 bay leaves

2 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 onion, peeled, halved

1 medium orange, juiced

2 cups water

Preheat the oven to 325. Sprinkle the pork butt with salt, pepper, cumin and oregano.

Place it in a dutch oven and add the rest of the ingredients. On medium heat, bring it to a simmer.

Put a lid on it and bake in the oven for 4 hours.

Remove the pork and shred. Drain the solids from the liquids and add the liquid back to the dutch oven. Bring to a simmer on medium and let it go for 20 minutes.

Taste for correct seasoning and then add to shredded pork.

You could use this to make tacos (corn tortillas, cilantro, diced white onion, squeeze of lime juice), quesadillas, burritos, enchiladas, etc.

Crispy Red Potatoes

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

3 lb red bliss potatoes, cubed (or cut in half if small)

1 Tbsp baking soda

1 Tbsp salt for water

8 qt water

3 Tbsp oil of choice

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 Tbsp Tajin (optional, use any spice mix you like)

Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Rinse the potatoes before cutting them up.

Once boiling, add baking soda and salt to the water. Add the potatoes and set a timer for 4 minutes.

Drain and spread out evenly on a baking sheet. Let cool then place in the refrigerator for at least an hour (up to 4 days) to dry out completely.

When you're ready to roast, preheat the oven to 425.

Add oil and seasonings of your choosing to the potatoes and give it a mix.

Roast for 20-25 minutes, until nice and golden brown.

Carrot Slaw

Makes 3 cups

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 Tbsp red wine vinegar (or lemon juice)

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

10 oz bag matchstick carrots, rinsed

2 Tbsp thinly sliced scallion

1 Tbsp honey

Mix all ingredients and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes. Lasts up to 1 week in the refrigerator.