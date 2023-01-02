Watch CBS News
Sources: 1 police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Brackenridge

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge, sources tell KDKA-TV.

Police are at the scene near 6th Avenue and Morgan Street on Monday in the Allegheny County borough. One of the officers has died while the other is injured, sources say.

Police have put out a "be on the lookout" alert for the suspect's vehicle, a silver 2014 Subaru Legacy with license plate GMA8620. The suspect is at large. 

