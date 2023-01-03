Justin McIntire: Community offers condolences after shooting death of Brackenridge police chief

Justin McIntire: Community offers condolences after shooting death of Brackenridge police chiefget the free app
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — One police officer is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Brackenridge.
On Monday, Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who has been the chief since 2018, was shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect. A second officer, who has not been named, was shot in the leg.
Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan, was later killed in a shootout with police in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Monday night after fleeing the area in a carjacked vehicle.
The community, as well as local leaders, are offering their condolences following McIntire's death.
Fetterman praying for McIntire and his family
Senator-elect John Fetterman said the news of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire's death is "tragic."
"This is absolutely tragic," Fetterman said on Twitter. 'Police Chief McIntire made the ultimate sacrifice to keep his community safe. Gisele and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts tonight.
'The ultimate sacrifice'
The Kittanning Police Department said Chief Justin McIntire made "the ultimate sacrifice."
"Our thoughts and prayers go to the Brackenridge Police Department. Two officers were shot in the line of duty, one of them making the ultimate sacrifice for his community," the department's Facebook page said in a post.
Local law enforcement honor McIntire
After Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in the line of duty on Monday, local police departments expressed grief over his death.
"Our hearts go out to those whose lives have been forever changed by what happened today and we stand with law enforcement from throughout Allegheny County and across western Pennsylvania in support of the family, friends and colleagues who are grieving their loss," the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
The Carnegie Police Department said on Facebook that its "thoughts and prayers are with Brackenridge Police and their families."
The Nether Providence Police Department in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, said it is also keeping Brackenridge community in its prayers.
Procession held for fallen officer
A procession was held Monday night for Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was killed earlier in the day after being shot by a suspect.
U.S. Rep.-elect Deluzio shares thoughts and prayers
Chris Deluzio, who was elected in November to the U.S. House, said on Twitter that his "thoughts are with the fallen and injured officers, their families, and their fellow officers tonight in Brackenridge. Just heartbreaking news."
Fire departments offer heartfelt condolences
Multiple volunteer fire departments are mourning Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.
"Our prayers go out to our brothers in blue," the Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook.
"Our hearts go out to Brackenridge PD and the community after a situation that occurred tonight. We pray for the officer's family and friends during this hard time," the Kennedy Township Independent Volunteer Fire Company said on Facebook.
State Rep. Arvind Venkat offers condolences in Brackenridge shooting
State Rep. Arvind Venkat offered his condolences in the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire.
"My deepest condolences to the family of Chief McIntire, the Brackenridge police, & the entire Brackenridge community. Our police every day protect our communities, often in the face of great danger, and deserve our gratitude."
Port Authority Police react to passing of Chief Justin McIntire
The Port Authority Police Twitter account reacted to the shooting death of Chief Justin McIntire.
Shapiro, Davis tweet condolences
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro tweeted condolences to the Brackenridge community after Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed in a shootout with a suspect.
"Today's tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us. Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.
"Chief McIntire and his family are in my prayers, as is his fellow officer who was injured in the line of duty tonight. May Chief McIntire's memory be a blessing."
Lt. Gov-elect Austin Davis also shared his condolences, saying Monday is a "hearbreaking reminder of the dangers our law enforcement face in communities like Brackenridge all across our Commonwealth."
"I'm praying for the family of Police Chief Justin McIntire, who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his community, and all of the law enforcement who protect and serve the public every single day," he added."