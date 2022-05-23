Police: Monessen man beaten with cinder block and robbed

MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police said a man in Monessen was beaten with a cinder block and robbed before having his car stolen.

Investigators said it was an ambush attack done by 55-year-old Dwayne Grogan, a man Monessen police say they're very familiar with.

This time Grogan is in trouble for lifting up a cinder block and bringing it down on an unsuspecting victim at a McKee Avenue home, officials said.

A witness told KDKA's Ross Guidotti, "He knocked on the door. He came in and the next thing I know this guy came in with a brick and hit him over the head."

The victim fell to the floor, knocked out after the repeated blows to the head.

According to Monessen Police Chief David Yuhasz II, "When the victim was knocked unconscious, Mr. Grogan went into the victim's pockets and removed $400 to $500."

The alleged eyewitness and police said that Grogan then stole the victim's car.

According to court records back in 2017, Grogan ambushed another man in Monessen, beating him over the head with a tire iron and robbing him. Court records show the victim, in that case, was Grogan's cousin.

Grogan is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He is charged with attempted homicide and robbery.

The victim continues to recover and is expected to survive.