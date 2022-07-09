Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting in Terrace Village

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Four injured in shooting in Terrace Village
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that left two people shot and two other people injured.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 220 block of Oak Hill Drive in the city's Terrace Village neighborhood and once they arrived, they found two people had been shot and two other people had been hurt.

Police found a juvenile female, two adult females, and a man.

All four were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 6:37 AM

