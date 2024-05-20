Allegheny County Police investigating second deadly motorcycle crash in North Versailles

Motorcycle driver killed in crash with van in North Versailles

Motorcycle driver killed in crash with van in North Versailles

Motorcycle driver killed in crash with van in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcycle driver has died after crashing with a van along Route 30 in North Versailles.

Allegheny County Police say the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Route 30 and Clyde Avenue.

Police say that when first responders arrived at the scene, the man driving the motorcycle was in critical condition.

A motorcycle driver died after being involved in a crash with a van along Route 30 in North Versailles. Allegheny County Police are investigating. KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are leading the investigating into the crash and say that it appears both the motorcycle and van were driving in the same direction and the crash happened as the van was trying to turn left onto Clyde Avenue.

The identity of the victim in the crash has not yet been released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

A second deadly motorcycle crash in North Versailles

Earlier in the day on Sunday, a different motorcycle driver died after crashing with a van at the intersection of Westinghouse Avenue and 5th Avenue.

The identify of the victim in this crash has not yet been released, either.