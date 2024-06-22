Police announce arrest in connection to deadly Arlington Height shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police announced early Friday morning they have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that took place earlier this week.

They said they have arrested 37-year-old Jason Ingram and charged him with criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms violations.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 4 p.m. on Friday evening, Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit detectives and U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force arrested Ingram in the 300 block of Arlington Avenue.

He was taken into custody without incident.

On Monday, police were called to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert showed six rounds had possibly been fired.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the street shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Shawn Czeczely.

While investigating the scene, police found 21 9mm shell casings from the intersection of Cordell Place and Arlington Avenue. They also observed that the vehicle the victim had been found near had been struck by gunfire, finding bullet holes in the rear windshield and rear bumper.

Police were able to learn more about the homicide by viewing surveillance footage from the City of Pittsburgh Housing Authority camera system.

They saw that as Czeczely was about to enter the vehicle, the suspect fired in the direction of the vehicle, hitting the victim and causing him to collapse.