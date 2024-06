One person killed in shooting in Pittsburgh's Arlington Heights neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Arlington Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Arlington Ave. at approximately 1 a.m. Monday morning. Officials found a man dead on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation is ongoing.