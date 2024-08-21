Suspect facing attempted homicide charges after Pittsburgh Police officer hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh officer hit by car while trying to arrest suspect, prompting massive manhunt around Route

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured while trying to arrest a burglary suspect in the South Hills on Tuesday, prompting a closure of Route 51 as police searched for him.

Police shut down a busy stretch of Route 51 between Bausman Street and Warrington Avenue while searching for the suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh police were investigating a recent burglary when they ran into 36-year-old William Skinner, who was wanted on multiple warrants, on Charles Street in the Beltzhoover neighborhood around 12:30 p.m., Allegheny County police said. Skinner fled in a Chevy Blazer, which police tracked to the back of a home on Althea Street.

When officers approached Skinner, county police said he quickly reversed, hitting an officer. Investigators said police fired at Skinner, who crashed into a wall in a nearby yard then got out of the vehicle and ran towards Route 51.

While on the run, county police said Skinner committed a robbery on Route 51 and a burglary on Cadet Street.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said after Skinner abandoned the car and scurried up the hill behind the Red White & Blue Thrift Store, he took refuge in a business on West Liberty Avenue, where he convinced someone to give him a ride to the South Side.

Police eventually arrested Skinner on the railroad tracks beneath the McArdle Roadway a little before 2 p.m.

Skinner already faces charges in several burglaries that happened over the course of the last few weeks, as recently as Monday night, Scirotto said. He's also been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and fleeing and eluding.

The officer who was hit was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a laceration to his head and a possible fractured ankle. Scirotto said he's expected to recover. Sources said the officer may need surgery for his injury.

Allegheny County police have taken over the case as is protocol when Pittsburgh Police are involved in a critical incident.

Sources told KDKA-TV that police believe Skinner is behind multiple burglaries across Pittsburgh over the last month.

Manhunt shuts down Route 51

The manhunt happened within an hour, but it triggered a very chaotic scene near Route 51, where construction has already created headaches for drivers. Route 51 has been closed between Crane and Woodruff while crews demolish a bridge.

The Red White & Blue manager said an officer came in and evacuated the store but then came back minutes later, ordering them to lock down. Outside the store, witnesses said they heard sirens and dozens of police cars and a SWAT truck as they were gridlocked on Route 51.

"It was chaotic. It was very chaotic," Tamia Cosby. "There were officers, EMS and everyone everywhere. There was traffic stopped all the way back there. There was people looking and out of place like, 'What is going on?' No one really knew about it until someone spoke about it."

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey released a statement, wishing a "speedy recovery" to the officer involved and expressing gratitude that no one else was injured.

"Thankfully, no one else, including numerous bystanders who the suspect interacted with during his attempt to escape, were harmed during the incident," Gainey said. "Due to the quick work of law enforcement the suspect was quickly detained and is in custody at this time. Thanks to all the officers involved as well as the other police agencies that responded."

It all started when Skinner allegedly rammed into the front door of the Grand Mart in Arlington with a vehicle, getting inside and stealing cigarettes.