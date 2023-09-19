POGOH to add four adaptive bikes to riverfront trails
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bike Share Pittsburgh, also known as POGOH, is sharing more bikes around the city.
They're adding four adaptive cycles for people with varying disabilities.
They include a recumbent bicycle, a tandem bike, a frontloading cargo bike, and a hand tricycle.
The new bikes will be available by the end of this month.
POGOH plans to add an adult tricycle and two person, side-by-side tricycle next year.
