POGOH to add four adaptive bikes to riverfront trails

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bike Share Pittsburgh, also known as POGOH, is sharing more bikes around the city.

They're adding four adaptive cycles for people with varying disabilities.

They include a recumbent bicycle, a tandem bike, a frontloading cargo bike, and a hand tricycle. 

The new bikes will be available by the end of this month.

POGOH plans to add an adult tricycle and two person, side-by-side tricycle next year.

