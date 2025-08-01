Pittsburgh Youth Leadership takes kids on long-distance bike rides

Riding a bike is a quintessential kid experience, but for Pittsburgh Youth Leadership, cycling is a means for mentorship.

Since 2006, young people in their program have cycled 600,000 miles on long-distance rides all across the United States. It's a huge sense of accomplishment, especially for 14-year-old Darmelle Kalala, who recently immigrated to Crafton from Africa.

"I didn't know that I was going to do 50 miles at once. I was like 'I'm scared. I can't do this,' but at the end I was like 'I did it!' I started crying when I did 50 miles," Kalala said.

Fourteen-year-old Caisy Olwal from Monroeville has gone on seven long-distance trips across the United States. He's currently cycling 1,000 miles for two weeks from Iowa to Wyoming.

"I never thought that I could bike for so long and do something as hard as it is to bike, and I learned a lot about myself, like what I can do on my own," Olwal said.

Nevaeh Jefferson is also on the trip out west. She lives in the Hill District and says Pittsburgh Youth Leadership inspires her to set high goals.

"It's really kept me on a path. My goal is to bike all around the country. I want to get to all 50 states," said Jefferson.

Growing up around violence, Jefferson says Pittsburgh Youth Leadership is helping her experience a bigger world.

"To be able to bike, it's been great because I know people who would want this opportunity or who deserve this opportunity but don't get opportunities like this," said Jefferson. "I value my opportunity."

Mark Rubenstein founded Pittsburgh Youth Leadership almost 20 years ago as a way to help people outside the courtroom as a criminal defense attorney.

"I saw generation after generation making the same bad life choices: drugs, alcohol, crime, not doing education. So I started this and trying to encourage kids to make good choices," Rubenstein said.

It's working. Rubenstein says 99% of kids in the program have graduated from high school, and almost 40 became the first in their family to attend college.

They train in after-school programs and then ride on long, overnight trips where they get to know the older mentors who have already gone through the program.

"When it gets really tough on the bike because your body starts to cramp up, you keep telling yourself you don't want to do it. To get through it, I just kind of think positive to myself, say some positive affirmations in my head, and I just try to keep a good spirit throughout the days I'm biking, even though it can be long and tiring," said Olwal.

Jefferson learned a lot her first day cycling when she fell off the bike, but got back up and never stopped.

"That one fall led me to believe that I can do anything and that when I do fall, I just have to get back up, dust the dirt off and just keep going," Jefferson said. "I feel like there's nothing I can't do, especially when I'm in my element. So when I'm in my element, the moon is the limit."

With every mile, they uncover new truths about what they're capable of and their potential in their path in life.

To learn more about Pittsburgh Youth Leadership, go to pittsburghyouthleadership.org. To learn more ways to get kids involved in activities in our area or in a mentoring program, go to kidsburgh.org.