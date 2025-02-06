Watch CBS News
Winter storm system brings rain, ice, lightning, and thunder to the Pittsburgh area

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-trailers being kept off of major highways ahead of ice storm
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A winter storm system arrived in the Pittsburgh area and brought a combination of rain and ice with thunder and lightning to the region. 

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for parts of the area and winter weather advisories for other areas in western Pennsylvania. 

Several schools and organizations issued delays or altered plans for the day ahead of the arrival of the storm. 

The line of freezing rain moved through Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, and Washington counties just after 2 a.m. and produced some loud thunder as it did so. 

As temperatures began to rise above freezing overnight, ice threats started to weaken. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

