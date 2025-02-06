Winter storm system brings rain, ice, lightning, and thunder to the Pittsburgh area

Tractor-trailers being kept off of major highways ahead of ice storm

Tractor-trailers being kept off of major highways ahead of ice storm

Tractor-trailers being kept off of major highways ahead of ice storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A winter storm system arrived in the Pittsburgh area and brought a combination of rain and ice with thunder and lightning to the region.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for parts of the area and winter weather advisories for other areas in western Pennsylvania.

Several schools and organizations issued delays or altered plans for the day ahead of the arrival of the storm.

Yes, as many of you awake right now have realized, the line of freezing rain moving through Beaver and into Butler, Allegheny, and northern Washington counties right now is producing some very loud thunder. ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/sQ4fkbJzBT — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 6, 2025

The line of freezing rain moved through Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, and Washington counties just after 2 a.m. and produced some loud thunder as it did so.

As temperatures began to rise above freezing overnight, ice threats started to weaken.

Conditions are rapidly improving, but certainly be careful if you have to head out before sunrise this morning. pic.twitter.com/VJo6Swa44J — Ron Smiley 😄 (@RonSmileyWx) February 6, 2025