Western Pennsylvania school closings and delays for Thursday, Feb. 6 ahead of ice storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School closings and delays for Thursday morning are coming in across the Pittsburgh area ahead of an ice storm.

The entire area is under a winter weather advisory. An ice storm warning is in place for the Laurel Highlands and ridges, where the heaviest icing is expected. The higher elevations could see 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches of ice, making travel difficult. Even the areas that receive lighter icing will still have slick roads, but the timing shouldn't last as long.

You can find a list of closings and delays below.

