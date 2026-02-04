Pittsburgh's winter currently categorized as "extreme" by regional climate center

There's no doubt that this winter has been colder and snowier than average so far in western Pennsylvania and much of the Upper Ohio Valley.

The average temperature is 26.6 degrees, which is the 22nd coldest to date. So far, the area has gotten 36.5 inches of snow, which is the 12th snowiest, and the max snow depth between Jan. 26-28 is 10 inches.

Winter 2025-26 through Feb. 3 (Photo: KDKA Weather Center)

The Midwestern Regional Climate Center categorizes winter seasons for larger population centers across the United States based on temperature, snowfall and the length of time snow lingers on the ground. As of early February, Pittsburgh has been categorized as having an "extreme" winter, based on the climate center's criteria and scoring.

The winter storm of Jan. 25 and 26 accompanied by several days of bitterly cold temperatures, including two record lows last Friday and Saturday, was enough to push this winter into the extreme category as of early February.

Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI) Source: Midwestern Regional Climate Center

But note this time series concludes at the end of May, so our current ranking is not the final call for winter 2025-26. Last year, around this time, the Pittsburgh area was near the edge of an "average" to "severe" winter following a brief but intense cold snap at the end of January.