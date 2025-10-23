Pittsburgh's temperatures will feel cooler due to wind gusts, and light rain chances remain

We will remain under the influence of a powerful broad area of low pressure for the next 24 hours. The center of the low is located near Ottawa in Canada, and is tracking away from our region.

Indeed, the worst of our weather is now over. Wind gusts yesterday topped out at 37mph in Pittsburgh.

Today's wind gusts probably won't get over 25mph.

Wind gusts in Somerset expected today KDKA Weather Center

Yesterday's rain totals weren't impressive at all, with just 0.01" of rain officially falling at the Pittsburgh airport. I'd expect rain totals equal to or less (probably trace) than that today. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees for highs today, with morning lows that dipped to the low 40s.

Forecast for the Pittsburgh area on October 23, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, I believe rain chances will return to zero on Friday just before sunrise. The breaks in the clouds should also allow temperatures to plummet to the mid to low 30s on Friday morning. Saturday morning temperatures will be just as cool.

The rest of the weekend remains cooler than average, but not as cool as where we will be both today and on Friday when it comes to highs.

Both Pitt and West Virginia University have home games on Saturday and both games will be dry with temperatures near 50 degrees for the entirety of their games. Pitt's game has a late afternoon start with WVU playing in the evening. The Steelers play on Sunday night, with no rain expected and game-time temperatures falling to the 40s heading into the 2nd half.

Our next good chance to see rain comes next Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-day forecast: October 23, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

