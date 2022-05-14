Pittsburgh Weather: Warm temperatures also bring possibility of isolated storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another mild start to the morning with lows in the 60s. The chance for rain increases today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and highs still near 80. No severe weather is expected today.

ALERT: Isolated strong to severe storms are possible west Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds 60+ mph and quarter-sized hail is the biggest threat.

AWARE: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday.



Rain and some scattered storms move in this weekend, but we start to dry out heading into next week. KDKA Weather Center



Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day with the chance for isolated strong to severe storms north and west of Pittsburgh. The risk has gone down with new models updating. The biggest threat is damaging winds and hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out during the afternoon and evening, but everyone is under a 'marginal risk' which is a 1 out of 5 meaning there's an isolated chance for strong winds and heavy downpours. Most will be short-lived.

Rain showers last through Monday morning and even some rumbles of thunder once the cold front passes. It'll get cooler than the temperatures we've had with highs in the upper 60s. Seasonable, sunny weather returns Tuesday through Thursday before another big warm-up happens for the end of the week and next weekend!